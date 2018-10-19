To The Daily Sun,
On October 27 at the Meredith Community Auditorium at the Inter-Lakes High School one of the country’s top folk-rock trios, Gathering Time, will perform the best songs from the 1960s, along with some of their original music. This award-winning group will bring you back to those times of your youth, and if you are too young to remember that period, they will paint a musical picture of those times of social unrest and change. They will feature music of the Byrds, Peter Paul and Mary, Crosby, Still, and Nash, Joni Mitchell, in addition to many more artists of that special time.
.The concert will benefit Central N.H VNA and Hospice and the doors will open at 7 p.m. with a whole array of baked goods as well as cheese and cut vegetable platters. The food and soft drinks are included in the $27.50 purchase price for each ticket. More information and to purchased tickets, go to www.tbinh.org
It has been said of Gathering Time that if they were born 40 years earlier and Peter Paul and Mary, born 40 years later, it would be Peter Paul and Mary singing the songs of Gathering Time. They are a group, and this is a concert, not to be missed.
Tickets are available at www.tbinh.org.
Stu Needleman
Moultonborough
