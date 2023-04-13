There is a wise saying that goes “What you want isn’t always what you need.” It’s clear that the proposed Hub in Moultonborough is a grand wish list of wants. The real needs of the town are crystal clear, which are police, full-time fire/EMS, public works, school, library, waste management, Meals on Wheels, visiting nurses and good and responsible governance, which we have now under Kevin Quinlan as our selectboard chairman. There is only a want by some for a “state-of-the-art aquatic center" with a therapy pool, function rooms for weddings and conferences, cozy adult social room for card games, watching TV with snacks along with a craft room, game room and many more bells and whistles.
The private Hub working group has presented the town an over-the-top expensive wants list rather than a true needs-based solution. Mr. Mark Borrin (Hub Community Group member) when he presented this proposal on March 2 to the selectboard could not have said it any better to the voters of Moultonborough when he said “Be wise, and don’t overdo it.” This is very sound advice for any project or proposal that he and the Hub Community Group are choosing to ignore. The voters of Moultonborough, however, should wisely heed this very good advice and reject this outrageous, embarrassing, short- and long-term resource and tax draining proposal at town meeting May 11 at 6 p.m. We have a need to replace the current Lions Club building but this is not it.
