To The Daily Sun,

There is a wise saying that goes “What you want isn’t always what you need.” It’s clear that the proposed Hub in Moultonborough is a grand wish list of wants. The real needs of the town are crystal clear, which are police, full-time fire/EMS, public works, school, library, waste management, Meals on Wheels, visiting nurses and good and responsible governance, which we have now under Kevin Quinlan as our selectboard chairman. There is only a want by some for a “state-of-the-art aquatic center" with a therapy pool, function rooms for weddings and conferences, cozy adult social room for card games, watching TV with snacks along with a craft room, game room and many more bells and whistles.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.