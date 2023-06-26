To The Daily Sun,

This is a response to Zoe Dawson on her pro-abortion letter. If we’re going to have an honest discussion of the issue, we must be factual. So I agree, and it’s true, that there are a majority of Americans who support abortion during the first trimester at 61% as of recent polling. But in the same polls, that majority of support drops significantly as pregnancy continues. The majority of Granite Staters support the current law that restricts abortion at 6 months/24 weeks, as that is the point of viability outside the womb. Only 34% believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases in the second trimester. The number drops again to only 19% support for abortion up to the moment of birth.

