This is a response to Zoe Dawson on her pro-abortion letter. If we’re going to have an honest discussion of the issue, we must be factual. So I agree, and it’s true, that there are a majority of Americans who support abortion during the first trimester at 61% as of recent polling. But in the same polls, that majority of support drops significantly as pregnancy continues. The majority of Granite Staters support the current law that restricts abortion at 6 months/24 weeks, as that is the point of viability outside the womb. Only 34% believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases in the second trimester. The number drops again to only 19% support for abortion up to the moment of birth.
The truth is clear that overwhelmingly, Americans support protection of unborn babies under the law. Especially in the second and third trimester of a pregnancy. As far as elected officials are concerned, Biden, Harris, Shaheen, Hassan, Pappas and Kuster are in the extreme radical minority, as they support and defend abortion up to the very moment of birth with no restrictions. Ask yourself, do I support their extreme views on abortion which stop the heartbeat of a viable human life? Remember, freedom in America has always been enshrined as “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." Life should always be protected under the rule of law. There is absolutely no freedom found in pro-abortion ideology. The truth is, abortion is a death sentence for innocent, defenseless human life. Those unborn lives did nothing wrong, and their conception is not worthy of a death sentence. Life is a gift, not a crime. We must support women in crisis pregnancy by defending life at every stage. Life always wins.
