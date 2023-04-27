After watching the public hearing online for the Meals on Wheels warrant article, I found myself in amazement. What should have been an easy vote for seniors and shut-ins was not. Sadly, two selectboard members did not support it. Despite the heartfelt pleas and tears asking for support, they were ignored. It was stated that for some, this is the only contact seniors have with those who deliver meals and a friendly face, checking up on them. Board members Shari Colby and Jean Beadle did not support the warrant article, clearly not looking out for the best interest of our seniors. These are the same board members who voted to spend $16 million for the controversial HUB project, which they expect seniors to support as they claim it is for them. There is a clear disconnect in leadership and logic here.
The board members who need to be thanked for doing the right thing are Chair Kevin Quinlan and Jim Gray, who voted in support of this warrant article so we can vote for it May 11 at Town Meeting. Quinlan has again shown why he deserves to be re-elected. Quinlan has proven leadership skills, and is always looking out for what is best for our town. Moultonborough needs the leadership and moral courage he brings to the selectboard to guide us these next few years. We all know many people who are helped and served by Meals on Wheels and we owe Kevin and Jim our deepest thanks and appreciation. I hope many feel the same way as they vote May 9 and 11. Please vote to pass this article supporting Meals on Wheels.
