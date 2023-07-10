The Moultonborough School District is keeping parents and taxpayers in the dark as a result of their student transgender policy JBAB. This was adopted in May 2021, with no parent or community input. The policy states in its purpose section that it’s a requirement of the policy “for all schools and all personnel to promote acceptance and respect” of transgenderism. The problem is not with respecting someone’s gender or identity, as everyone must be respected and treated equally. The problem with this policy is the required promotion and acceptance of transgenderism. Imagine if a school policy required promotion and acceptance of a specific religion or ideology? It’s wrong for public schools to promote any group, community, or viewpoint over others, but that is what’s happening with this policy. Our schools are required to maintain viewpoint-neutrality in education. Its job is to teach students how to think and not what to think. However, as a direct result of this policy being in effect, Superintendent Andrews in March contracted with political-social organization Seacoast Outright to train all staff regarding LGBTQ+ terms and concepts and how to implement this social agenda. This training had no school board approval or oversight, and is being paid for by taxpayers with no transparency. Why are parents and taxpayers not being informed? Full transparency and accountability are critical for public trust to be maintained, yet sadly we’re all being kept in the dark. It’s time to demand our teachers to be trained for success in teaching, with the focus on academic excellence, since we have been failing in math and science proficiency. Tell the school board to cancel the Seacoast Outright social agenda training, and replace it with solid academic training. The next school board meeting is at 7 p.m. Aug. 8.
