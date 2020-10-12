To The Daly Sun,
Three questions to ask yourself about our current president: First, do you think Donald Trump is a nice person? Second, do you think Donald Trump is an honest person? Third, do you think Donald Trump is a good role model for your child/grandchild? Think these over carefully as you vote.
Gary Philippy
Laconia
