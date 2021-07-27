To The Daily Sun,
It is absolutely sad to think that the government is going to make children mask up at school. I have grandchildren in school and they are very healthy. This summer I have witnessed children everywhere in groups swimming, going to recreational fun, participating in sports, large groups attending concerts and I know of none that have come down with COVID. Children should be allowed to go back to school as normal humans and if they choose to wear a mask, fine. But please don't restrict their ability to grow and be normal.
Gary Manson
Campton
