To The Daily Sun,
After being drafted in 1967, I was sent to Vietnam along with hundreds of thousands of others. I served as an infantry officer and Army aviator, flying HueyCobra helicopter gunships and Huey helicopters with the 25th Infantry Division.The men and women who I had the honor to serve with were not — and are not — "suckers" or "losers." They were dedicated, honorable and courageous. The expression "all gave some and some gave all is appropriately applied to them.
The current White House occupant should beg forgiveness from every veteran as well as their families and friends. Specifically, for those who served in Vietnam, he should "drop and give us 58,220" — one for each name engraved on the Vietnam War Memorial.
The motto of the University of Pennsylvania translated from Latin is "Laws without morals are worthless." This president's abuse of our Constitution and laws demonstrate that it is he who is truly "worthless." Even those who have worked with and for him have described him as "unfit," "ill-prepared," "incompetent," "dangerous," and "having an attention span measured in negative numbers." He lies without hesitation or reservation including cheating on his taxes and dodging the draft.
Does anyone really believe he every went to a storefront Queens Boulevard podiatrist? General Michael Hayden, the former director of the NSA and CIA recently worried that he didn't "know what happens to America" if the president is reelected. General Hayden stated that the current president "doesn't care about facts," "really doesn't care about the truth," and "doesn't listen to experts."
This is the first American president to abrogate his sworn and highest duty to protect this nation from an aggressive hostile attack by a foreign power —i.e., Putin's interference in our elections, propaganda and misinformation calculated to undermine our democracy, and putting bounties on the heads of our troops. The recent HBO documentary, "Agents of Chaos," is instructive.
We recently learned that as early as January of this year, the president knew of the the deadly dangers to the nation's health, wealth and security posed by the Covid-19 virus. Instead of alerting and rallying the nation the president for political purposes willfully downplayed the threat. To date, more than 210,000 Americans have died and the disease is running rampant through the White House.
We, particularly each and every of my fellow veterans, cannot forget the horrible things this president has said, the indefensible things he has done, and utter failure to serve the nation's interest during the deadly pandemic. VOTE HIM OUT!
Gary Austin Manso
Sanbornton
