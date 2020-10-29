To The Daily Sun,
It may well be that Trump never directly colluded with Putin's Russia. The HBO documentary "Agents of Chaos" is instructive in this regard, particularly part II. Rather, in my view Trump is what Russian intelligence calls a "useful idiot." Putin's goal is to use social media propaganda and disinformation to create doubts about our institutions, including in particular our electoral process, to undermine our faith in institutions crucial to our democracy as the press, and to increase divisions in our society even to the extent of creating actual conflict. Thus, Russian trolls will encourage idiots on opposing sides of the political spectrum [e.g., Proud Boys v. ANTIFA] to appear at rallies at the same time and place and "warn" each to come prepared for battle. Trump materially aids Putin's efforts by amplifying the Trolls' messages. To avoid being critical of groups like Grand Wizard David Dukes' KKK, the Proud Boys, and QANON, Trump claims that he "doesn't know who they are" or "doesn't know anything about them," except that "they like me." This reminds me of "Hogan's Heroes" Sgt. Klink ["I know nothing?"]. Trump has recently disparaged the FBI and called them "idiots," so much for supporting law enforcement. Trump retweeted a baseless conspiracy theory that Obama and Biden had Seal Team 6 killed and that Bin Laden was still alive. Those who accept his claims that he "loves the military," should look to what he said about John McCain, LTC Vindman, and the Kahn family. His own words establish that he will use vile language without hesitation, regards of the target, when he perceives anything less than abject fealty. His own former chief of staff John Kelly ["I only hire the best people"] described Trump as the most dishonest and flawed person he has ever met. Ben Sasse, Ph.D [Yale, Oxford, Harvard] a conservative Republican Nebraska senator called Trump a "T.V. obsessed narcissist" and more, General Michael Hayden, former CIA and NSA director stated that he "didn't know what happens to America if he gets four more years. [Trump] [d]oesn't care about facts . . . really doesn't care about the truth and only cares about his own reelection." The NE Journal of Medicine stated that "[a]nyone else who recklessly squandered lives and money [in allowing the pandemic to spread] would be suffering legal consequences." For an extraordinary analysis of Trump's total lack of leadership one should carefully read retired Admiral McRaven's op eds in the Washington Post [10/18/18] and AWSJ [10/20/20]. Those of us served in Vietnam cannot either forgive or forget that Trump called us "suckers" and "losers." Does anyone really believe that Trump ever went to a Queens Boulevard storefront podiatrist for treatment or diagnosis? Remember that NH is a purple state and Trump lost in 2016 by a little more than 8,000 votes. VOTE HIM OUT!
Gary Manso
Sanbornton
