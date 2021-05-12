To The Daily Sun
Adam Drapcho did good reporting (Daily Sun, May 5) on the end-gerrymandering warrant article being put to the vote in many Town Meetings. Sanbornton's Saturday, May 15, Town Meeting will see it as Article 11, the last one before the "Other Business" article. As voters who care about our democratic republic, we ask that you support this resolution for fair, nonpartisan, and transparent redistricting.
Passing the article will help ensure that the new voting district maps (redrawn every 10 years after the census) are fair for everyone: Republicans, independents and Democrats. It asks for transparency, so that our legislature's Special Committee on Redistricting has its meetings in full public view, and completed maps can be analyzed by the public. And because Sanbornton’s population (approximately 3,000) is too small to warrant its own House District, we want input in determining which other town shares our district. Tilton, with whom we currently share Belknap 4, is large enough for its own state House District as determined by the NH Constitution. Sanbornton has been fortunate that our shared representatives have lived in town, but this may not always be the case. That is why it is so important to get our voting districts right.
Ten Lakes Region towns have now passed this article: in Belknap County they are Alton, Gilmanton, Meredith, Gilford, Tilton, Barnstead, Belmont. In Meredith, Jeanie Forrester, our former NH Senate District 2 senator and now a Meredith Selectman, supported this warrant article's passing. So far, 54 NH towns have passed this resolution, with dozens more considering it in May, June and July. This warrant article is a recommendation to the legislature; it carries our voices to Concord, both to our legislators and to the members of the Special Committee on Redistricting.
Please attend Town Meeting on May 15, and support Article 11. Send a message from Sanbornton that we want fair, nonpartisan and transparent redistricting.
Gail Morrison
Catharine Farkas
Sanbornton
