To The Daily Sun,
The Board of Directors of Fusion N.H. would like to express our gratitude to the various community partners that helped make 2018 such a wonderful, successful year.
First, thanks to our 2018 Presenting Sponsor: Shirley Freeman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty.
We would also like to thank the following community members for their generous donations to our organization in 2018: Path Resorts, Wayfarer Coffee Roasters, 405 Pub & Grill, 48 Main Cafe & Creperie, One Mill Plaza, Hannaford Supermarkets of Gilford, Winnipesaukee Bay Gulls 2, Bank of New Hampshire, Normandin, Cheney & O'Neil, Funspot, T-Bones & Cactus Jack’s, Chris McCarthy Insurance Agency, Belknap Mill, Fratello’s Italian Grille, Lakehouse Restaurant, Downtown Gym, Burrito Me, Lakes Region Mental Health, Martin, Lord & Osman, Cross Insurance, Café Déjà Vu, Hi-Gloss Boat Restoration, and MC Cycle & Sport.
Finally, thank you to the members of our Fusion Pub Mania Team: Caitlin Meaney, Justin Slattery, Gretchen Gandini, Tim Gerry, Adam Farrell, Justin Cutillo, Shannon Buttermore, Kevin Buttermore, Nate Goulet, Rhonda Reed, Leisa Fournier, Jaimie Sousa, Zack Derby, Melissa Bigler, Rob Mora, Don McLelland, Allison Ambrose, Jill Ober, and Jim Dirubbo.
Funds from our annual Bowl-a-thon, Pancakes for Pub Mania, and other monthly event programming totaled $4,000. In addition, our Fusion Pub Mania team raised $11,500. In total, over $15,500 was donated to the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction in 2018. Since our inception in 2014, Fusion has given back $41,000 to the Lakes Region community.
Fusion supports Lakes Region young professionals as they expand their contact base, develop professional skills, promote themselves and their businesses, and gain access to community leaders in relaxed settings. Networking events take place on a monthly basis and are hosted at various venues across the Lakes Region.
Fusion encourages young professionals to make connections, exchange ideas and, most importantly, have fun. Fusion is dedicated to the development of the next generation of leaders by providing opportunities through civic engagement, education, and strategic relationship building. Fusion acts as the hub of the Lakes Region in which individuals come together to cultivate and contribute to building a dynamic and evolving community.
We are proud to give back to the community in which we work and live. Thank you to the Lakes Region for your continued support of our organization.
Fusion NH Board of Directors: Nick Trudel, Kaitlin O’Neil, Douglas Morrissette, Tania Baert, Skylor Beery, Corey Hoyt, Kara LaSalle, Brandee Loughlin and Nicoleta Parisi
