To The Daily Sun,
The Friends of the Gilford Public Library send a huge shout out to all those who worked up front as well as behind the scenes to make this year's Old Home Day a Five Star event. For the book sale, we had haulers, sorters, and sellers for three days! We would have no pie sale were it not for the bakers, servers, and scoopers who sold slice after slice of delectable pie, topped with yummy ice cream donated by Sawyer's. We must also thank those who came to assist with the clean up of these large undertakings. It is a time consuming task, often overlooked but a necessity.
We also thank the public workers who assisted us in a variety of ways.
Finally, the Friends of the library appreciate the support of the public. The money raised by these two events insures the unique library programs and passes to museums and venues in N.H. will continue to be made available to the public. We are always looking for new members. Meeting dates and times can be found on the library website, Come join us and thank you for your continued support of out fabulous library and its staff.
Pamela Hayes
Gilford
