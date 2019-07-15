To The Daily Sun,
As I read more media attacking or censoring our President I am becoming increasingly aware that freedom of speech is being infringed upon. As I see it, this is increasingly a problem for the typical American. As we have seen accounts on Facebook and Instagram being shut down or censored for being pro-life, pro-gun, pro-capitalism or any number of other Republican or conservative views, I have noticed this becoming a local problem, even so much as people are being told what they can and cannot express on the exterior of their own homes.
Today in this newspaper I read of a Rochester woman who is being told to hide her support for the re-election of our President in 2020 and it was strikingly apparent that she is being discriminated against. I wonder if the same level of scrutiny would be applied if she was flying a “Biden 2020” banner?
Lauren Sikoski
Gilford
