To The Daily Sun,
According to Steve Earl in his recent letter June 25, I must be one of the confused, well intended, politically correct or just uninformed that every human being has either two X chromosomes or one X and one Y, no exceptions; there is no Z. According to Steve, this is basic science, no math.
Well Steve, far be it for me to suggest that maybe you should study basic science, before you make such a stupid and uninformed declaration. You see Steve, some people are born with 2 X and one Y chromosomes (Klinefelter's Syndrome). Some people are born with one X and 2 Y chromosomes. Some people are born with one X chromosome (Turner's Syndrome).
So before you get on your high horse, maybe you should just do some basic research, it is not very hard there is something called the internet. But thinking back to a lot of your previous letters, thinking before writing is not one of your strong points. I am all for free speech, but free ignorant speech like your letter Steve, should be called out for what it is. If you have any questions I am sure I could lend you one of my medical books so you can learn something before you make a fool of yourself. Just trying to help.
Mirno Pasquali, PA C
Laconia
