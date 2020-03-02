To The Daily Sun,
Can Moultonborough compromise?
Once more we will consider two bonding proposals: Article 5 for $3.0 million for a Community Center (CC) on the Lions' property and Article 6 for $6.72 million for a Community/Recreation Center on the Taylor/school site. Both have long-term implications.
The SelectBoard supports Article 5 for a center on the Lions' property and will consider a Recreation Center on the Taylor land after future extensive site studies (Article 7), as current Taylor site work is superficial. Many favor this approach, since the existing Lions' Centerneeds upgrading now, and locating this facility on Old Rte. 109 is beneficial for access and less disruptive to traffic on Rte. 25 and the Village District.
The BOS/CIPC/ABC/CDAC do not support Article 6 ($6.72M) for a combined facility on Taylor/school property. Some argue part of this is a “want” (Recreation Center) vs a “need” (Community Center). Many are adamantly opposed to a community center location adjacent to Rte.25 within the Village District. And schools have not weighed in on land ownership or siting.
At last year’s Town Meeting, the BOS did not offer a split site option: a community center at Lions' and a Recreation Center at Taylor. It is hard to understand why not! Many older folks don’t want to be co-located with youngsters and deal with Rte. 25, but younger families want a recreation facility near schools. So, why no option that satisfies both? Hello — is anyone listening?
A compromise would amend Article 6 by splitting it into two sites….$3 million for a community center at Lions and $3.72 million for a Recreation Center at Taylor. The $3 million is what the BOS proposed for the Community Center at Lions' (Article 5), and $3.72M is almost a quarter million more than the recreation director proposed for a Recreation Center in the 2020 budget. Everyone gets something with two sites. While two sites vs. one may not result in the least expensive annual operating costs, it does provide for enhanced scheduling and most likely satisfies the greatest number of residents.
Benefits of two sites:
— Provides BETTER access/egress for Community Center users
— Old Rte. 109 is less disruptive to traffic within the Village District
— Allows enhanced scheduling options
-—Imagine a large social gathering at a combined facility with an ongoing basketball game
— Reduces footprint at Taylor, where site conditions need extensive investigation
— Provides more Taylor space for potential Town Green
— Reduces Taylor environmental impacts…stormwater runoff, tree removal, groundwater issues, etc.
— Planning Board and Conservation Commission have yet to weigh-in on Taylor/school property
— Accelerates Community Center at Lions'; with construction possibly by year end
— Combined facility may not happen for a number of years
— Aligns with BOS, ABC, CDAC, CIPC APPROVAL of $3. million community center on Lions' property
— Aligns with BOS, ABC, CDAC, CIPC NON-APPROVAL of $6.72 million Taylor project
The question remains ,can we compromise or is this “my way or the highway?” I suggest Moultonborough residents can come together. Amend Article 6 so everyone can declare victory.
Compromise is not a dirty word but an opportunity to do things right as a community!
Frederick Van Magness
Moultonborough
