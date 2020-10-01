To The Daily Sunm,
Phil Spagnuolo supports efforts to reverse property tax downshifting, is a strong supporter for K-12 education and for strengthening N.H.’s technical schools, community colleges and university system, and is committed to investing in our local economic infrastructure with broadband internet, smart-grid technology and job training. But for me, as someone who has a masters in Social Work, a doctorate in Public and Community Health and who has worked with addicted people for many years, the fact that Phil has had his own battle with with addiction and who is interested in expanding mental health coverage and in creating pathways for those in recovery gets him my vote.
Like all those in recovery, Phil is aware that there is a daily reprieve for those in recovery. This reprieve is dependent upon having a solid morning program which consists of readings, meditation, going over whatever character defects might arise during the day and a commitment to being sober for the next 24 hours. It also involves going to 12-step meetings, making phone calls either to help other people in recovery or for help for oneself and, at the end of the day, having retrospective look at the day. Probably the most important tool recovery is the idea of love and service and the notion of passing on the tools of sobriety to other people in need. This is the type of service we need here.
Phil Spagnuolo is committed to be of service and we need him in the N.H. State Senate.
Frederick Brewster
Canterbury
