Deep fakes. Manipulated synthetic media. Every day now we're hearing about the latest entry in the world of artificial intelligence apps [for instance, look up reporting by NPR's Shannon Bond]. Professor Ethan Mollick of the Wharton School writes, "You probably shouldn’t trust any video or audio recording ever again."
AI apps now available to everyone can help creators and influencers make fake news seem plausible on the so-called mainstream media as well as known or unknown extremist sites. Some creators have already posted AI-generated fake stories, with disclaimers that identify them as such. Sadly, the posts are shared and re-shared lacking the disclaimer, and are mistaken for real.
Put that next to the knowledge that demagogues' deliberate intention is to firehose the news space with so much fake and contradictory content that no one can know what to take seriously anymore. Their postings are not to convince us that their story is the true one, they just want to overwhelm us into giving up any critical thinking, instead voting for the one that just makes us feel good. Or not voting at all.
I hope content sites will increase, not pare down, their groups of fact checkers. I hope that we readers, listeners and viewers can up our skills in choosing carefully where we get our news, and in critically judging stories even from sources we think should be reliable.
