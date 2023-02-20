Ohio: An overheated, failed wheel bearing on a 2-mile long, possibly overweight freight train caused a massive derailment and release of hazardous chemicals into the environment. In the news last year we saw that the rail industry now operates, via “Precision Scheduled Railroading,” with minimal crews who receive minimal benefits. The industry business model also dictates the least possible investment in maintenance and inspections of tracks and rolling stock. They have dodged the proposed regulatory requirement of upgrading legacy air brakes to modern electro-pneumatic braking systems.
In your car, you would hear and feel a failing wheel bearing, and would bring it in for service. The rail lines, if they’re not going to inspect every wheel of every freight car at appropriate intervals, must install temperature and vibration sensors either on the axles or along the tracks to serve as early warning before a catastrophic failure occurs. How hard could that be, these days, in a world where every wheel on every one of our automobiles comes with a tire pressure warning sensor?
Well-regulated capitalism, being necessary to the health and well-being of a free people, shall not succumb to a bought-and-paid-for Congress and the creed of laissez-faire free markets.
