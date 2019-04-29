To The Daily Sun,
This past week, the Mill City Park LLC presented an economic review to City Council and residents of Franklin, highlighting the upcoming project to make our city a recreation destination. Marty Parichand highlighted the public and private partnerships with the city, Mill City Park LLC, Franklin Savings Bank, PermaCity Life and others. Together, they have applied for and received a number of grants to cover the initial studies, along with plans to move forward.
It was good to hear that, while the $1.5 million in Gov. Christopher Sununu’s budget will fill a gap, the advancement of the project is not dependent on receiving these funds. You can monitor the progress on the Mill City Park website at http://millcitypark.com.
Questions were raised about the historical considerations, the “Upside-Down Bridge” and the Trestle Bridge walkway. The Upside-Down Bridge is not part of the project, but the more visible Trestle Bridge is, and it will be restored to its former self and will have a walkway added across the top.
Following the economic development update, the City Council walked through their progress in the lean management process, led by the city manager, Judie Milner. Lean management is a series of practices that help develop people to understand and own their problems. They then align resources to achieve the purpose of the organization. Lean management engages everyone in designing processes to continuously solve problems, improve performance, and achieve purpose while consuming the fewest possible resources.
All departments in the city — the City Council including the School Administrative Unit — have been asked to commit to participation. The city departments are becoming more efficient, streamlining their procedures and eliminating duplication.
What is disappointing is the lack of progress in the area of education, where merging of operational services and collaboration with the schools has not progressed during the first four months of reporting. When queried, a School Board member in attendance could not verify that the lean management process was on the agenda of the School Board any time soon.
Resident volunteers are needed to help clean up the Winni River Trail and riverbanks. Meet at the Trestle View Park on May 14, beginning at 5 p.m.
All in all, the Franklin City Council is on the move towards our vision of becoming “Franklin for a Lifetime” and fulfilling our mission to “work as a team to ensure Franklin’s future by strengthening education, promoting recreation, supporting businesses and providing a safe community through the efficient use of resources and talent and to eliminate waste at all levels to maximize value to our taxpayers.”
You may email me at Karen@sanbornhall.net or call at 603-721-9933.
Karen Testerman
City Council
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.