To The Daily Sun,
In response to the Franklin School District Budget cut:
When are we going to look to the future? The favorite hit list in Franklin is the schools! Hang in there! No funds for the schools — what else is new? Nobody rises to help the schools, and they’re the first place to be hit in the city of Franklin.
Cutting the school budget isn’t the first and best way to solve the problem. What we need are new people on the board with fresh ideas who can come up with ideas for raising funds for the schools instead of just taking money from them. Start with 10% of funds from all city fundraisers going towards your children’s education before anything else!
We need to put the question out there — what are we going to do to give these kids a good and proper education? Our young people are suffering, their opportunities are suffering, and our future is therefore suffering, because our young people are our future. Without giving them all the tools to succeed and grow, the future is at stake. As long as I can remember, the city council is always cutting from the schools before anything else, and clearly this is not solving the problem, as Franklin schools are ranked pretty low in the state of New Hampshire as it is. The lowest educational support in New Hampshire can be found right in Franklin, and there are no excuses for it! With a low-ranking school system with a low budget that continues to be cut, we can’t attract more people to move to Franklin, and the growth and prosperity of the city suffers.
To the Franklin schools and their supporters, I say: Don’t succumb to the nay-sayers! Our students deserve better, and our teachers deserve better! I would please like a response to this letter.
Fay Mahoney, Franklin High School Class of 1953
Former Franklin school board member
Former publisher of the Journal Transcript
Boscawen
