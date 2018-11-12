To The Daily Sun
Dearest Franklin Councillor Jo Brown, Mr. & Mrs. Akerson:
In regards to y’alls opeds in the Concord Monitor:
With all due respect, y’all don't have a clue. And couldn't hope to gain one, from one visit. Sure after it turned colder, and after tons of publicity, they have moved on to "winter" camps. One wednesday morning walk, in early November, hardly gives you divine insight.
Somehow you have become more knowledge on the subject than the folks working on this for months. And basically call the people who have bothered to care and help, fabulist and liars! It shows your disrespectful and intolerant viewpoints of others opinions, as well as your haughty and depreciatory attitude towards the homeless. It is extremely distasteful to me, to say the least.
This is the same blaise attitude that has contributed to exacerbating the problem. Counselor Joe Brown is very misinformed. There are most definitely more than two homeless. In fact the number is closer to 50. As she was typing that op-ed, my wife, a couple of various residents and I, were actually doing something about it. One of the two people that she referenced in her letter was walked out and admitted to Franklin Regional Hospital on Thursday. All it took was someone care enough to talk to her. Maybe if folks tried listening, instead of making judgmental assumptions this would not have gone as far as it has.
Residents of Franklin! Do not let them deceive you! They have pushed these people into the margins of society with their policies. Now they act like they don't exist. Help was never an option for these folks. They have been marginalized and downplayed from the start.
A surfeit of speechmaking makes not a truth,
Daniel Lee Allen
Franklin
(1) comment
The homelessness is a lot of states and towns is just beyond sad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.