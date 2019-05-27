To The Daily Sun,
To the residents of Franklin:
The City of Franklin is in the midst of budget season. In addition to proudly representing Ward II as a City Councilor, I am also appointed to chair the Police Department subcommittee and be a member of the subcommittee for the Fire Department. I want to thank both Chief David Goldstein and Chief Michael Foss for their diligence in submitting budgets that meet the Tax Cap standard.
In order to understand their work more thoroughly, I have gone on “Ride Alongs”, sat with the police dispatcher and toured both departments. It was an eye-opening experience. What I witnessed in both cases were men and women working efficiently and effectively with the resources available to them. Franklin residents are fortunate to have these incredibly brave first responders.
With that understanding, I can say without a doubt we have outstanding men and women serving our city.
One area of concern came during the question-and-answer portion of the presentation of the budget by our city manager, Judie Milner. A councilor asked what the two departments were doing to address “overtime fatigue.” (Overtime fatigue occurs when the regular staff fills in outside of regular duty to fulfill the needs of the department.) Both chiefs admitted this is an ongoing problem. In fact, Chief Goldstein cited overtime fatigue was pressing officers towards “extinction”. He quoted the loss of one police officer life every 53 hours due to suicide or loss of life by other means. When asked how to remedy the situation, both expressed the need for additional personnel.
As we go through our budgets this year, the overriding factor is to live within our means and abide by our citizen-mandated tax cap. I want to emphasize that, year after year, our emergency responders constantly find ways to make their budgets meet our tax cap while providing the best personal and fire protection in the Lakes Region.
If you would like to speak with me, please email me at Karen@sanbornhall.net or call 603-721-9933.
Karen Testerman
Ward II Franklin City Council
