As faith leaders in the Franklin community, we reach out to share our sense of horror and disgust at the increasing public expressions of antisemitism and anti-Blackness in our community. This week another incident of hateful graffiti was scrawled and scarred our public spaces, this time at Mill City Park.
As people of faith dedicated to love of neighbor, we stand against hate wherever it appears. What we write on the walls of our city is just one expression of division that goes to the heart of us that we must work actively to correct. We are committed to the continued work of reform and repentance that must be done so that people of all races and religions may be assured of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
On Aug. 17, 1790, President George Washington visited the Hebrew Congregation of Newport, Rhode Island. In response to his visit and reiterating words that were shared with him by Jewish leaders, he declared this defining commitment, that the government and people of this nation give “to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance.”
To remain silent is to fail to support our neighbors when they need us most. At a time of a resurgence of hatred, we as people of faith stand for love. Let Franklin continue to do the work of welcome so that all may truly be at home in our great city.
Rev. Kate Harmon Siberine
Missioner, Episcopal Mission of Franklin
Rev. Ariel Aaronson-Eves
Minister, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Franklin
Rev. Bonnie Stagg
Minister, Congregational Christian Church of Franklin
