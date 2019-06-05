To The Daily Sun,
How fitting of a title “United we Stand, Divided we Fall”. The Franklin School Board approved two different budgets. A adequate education budget and a tax cap budget.
We had all our administrators present the budget to City Council. The City Council was shown what is needed to adequately educate the children of Franklin. This budget was over the tax cap by $2.5 million. We realized that such a budget wouldn’t be passed by City Council, but felt it was necessary to educate City Council on the needs of the children for the City of Franklin. The City Council was told at our budget presentation of the School Board passing two different budgets.
The job of the School Board is to pass a budget that we feel address the needs of our students and to pass another budget that is within the tax cap. The School Board realizes that we need to set our revenue numbers from the city based on what tax allocation is given to the School District. We have never disputed that the city has given us additional revenues in the past to help cover some of our lost state revenues.
When the mayor of Franklin, along with Councilors Rago, Dzjuna, and Trudel, write letters attacking the School Board about our budget and both letters intentionally failed to give complete information about us passing two different budgets, it undoubtedly causes a divide.
I won’t even begin to address other areas of these letters that fail to inform about city raises in the city managers budget of 4.4 percent, but yet will tell about raises in the School Board Budget within their letters. I fully support raises for our city employees, but let’s be fair and transparent to the citizens of Franklin, and report all raises within letters to newspapers.
The mayor calling me out within his letter after being honest with my response of realizing the City Council wouldn’t pass our budget of over $2.5 million, is what causes the divide he writes about.
We realize a tax cap is in place and we did pass a tax cap budget. This year's budget season has solely become volatile due to the actions of the mayor and some members of City Council.
Timothy Dow
Franklin School Board Chairman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.