To The Daily Sun,
At last, we've won.
Since the day he was elected, we've been trying to remove Donald Trump from office. Never mind that he was properly elected under our constitutional process. We didn't care. We wanted him OUT.
We had the legacy media telling us what to think, and late-night television telling us what to feel. On inauguration day, the Washington Post's headline read "The Campaign to Impeach President Trump Has Begun".
First we tried to remove him because of Russian interference. Then (whoops) it came to light that core of the evidence was phony, and was financed by Hillary's campaign. AND, President Obama's Justice Department had infiltrated the Trump campaign.
THEN we proceeded with an impeachment process based on a phone call about Biden's conflict of interest. But Biden's conflicts don't matter; for he is virtuous, and anything he does is good. Both of these attempts failed. Such frustration!!
Then a miracle happened! A virus came from China. We were able to amplify the fear. After all; if you caught this disease, you would certainly die; and it was all Donald Trump's fault. After all, if Joe had been president, the virus never would have come here.
And so, we were saved. In the election, a handful of states that had gone to Donald Trump in 2016, shifted over to Biden.
So, as in Jimmy Kimmel's reference, we've gotten rid of "This Monster." Never mind that his policies brought unemployment to record lows; that they brought minority unemployment to ALL-TIME lows; that they resulted HIGHEST rate of income rise to the LOWEST paid people (think income inequality); that they've brought about record GDP growth. Never mind all of that. He was MEAN, and we didn't like him.
NOW we just have to wait a year or so, till Joe is removed; and we can install Kamala. Such a dream!
Frank Thanos
Sanbornton
