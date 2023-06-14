It seems readers are inundated with allegations of who is and who isn't a fascist. Blood and race. White supremacy. Horse blinkers are apparent.
Going back to March 2, 1945, the U.S. government published a series of informational "Army Talks" for the armed services members. The purpose of this information was "to help (the personnel) to become better informed men and women and better soldiers."
This particular publication related to fascism and described it as "a government by the few for the few. The objective is seizure and control of the economic, social, and cultural life of the state." Fascists "would use three techniques. First, they would pit religious, racial, and economic groups against one another to break down national unity. ... Second, they would deny any need for international cooperation, because that would fly in the face of their insistence that their supporters were better than everyone else. ... Third, fascists would insist that the world has but two choices — either fascism or communism, and they label as communists everyone who refuse to support them."
The informational concluded that "it is very important to learn to spot native fascists, even though they adopt names and slogans with popular appeal, drape themselves with the American flag, and attempt to carry out their program in the name of the democracy they are trying to destroy."
The conclusion was that "fascism thrives on indifference and ignorance. ... If we permit discrimination, prejudice, or hate to rob anyone of his democratic rights, our freedom and all democracy is threatened. ... By getting men to hate rather than think, it lures people."
Time to reevaluate this information. Just look around, and remember on July 4 that 856,099 American and British service members perished to prevent the existence and rebirth of fascism.
