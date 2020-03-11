To The Daily Sun,
Historical "Believe It Or Not!": In 1942, General A.B. Warfield, the commandant of Lathrop Holding and Reconsignment Depot, Stockton, Oklahoma, had a sign on his desk. Later on, Fred M. Canfil, U.S. Marshall for the Western District of Missouri, saw a similar sign while visiting the Federal Reformatory at El Remo, Oklahoma. He arranged to have a copy of the sign sent to his friend, President Harry S. Truman, who placed the sign on his Oval Office desk.
On the back side of the sign was inscribed "I'm from Missouri!" The front plate was inscribed with the famous quote "The buck stops here!"
Fact or fiction! In 2020, in addressing the "their new hoax" Corona virus, the president (not Truman) stated, "We need the wall more than ever!" (Did the Great Wall stop the Wuhan virus?). He further iterated, "I just want to add ... and to go ahead a little further — the Obama administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we're doing." Rachel Sachs, Washington University law professor, commented on the accusation: "It's not true!"
The President has an inscribed sign on his desk. The front plate states, "The buck passes here! The back side is inscribed with "The buck goes there!" Believe it or not! Thank you, U.S. Army Lieutenant Tammy Duckworth! Something to ponder!
Frank M. Weeks
Gilmanton Iron Works
