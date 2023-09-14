So proud to know that free white Anglo-Saxon Christian Protestants freed the slaves, according to Don Ewing. These Christians advocated that African Americans were valued as "3/5s of all other persons," according to the Protestant U.S Constitution Article 1, Section 2. The Constitution also allowed free people to vote, thereby excluding slaves. African Americans were not legally allowed to read nor write. In the 1960s Southern educational integration was counteracted by the proliferation of private white Christian schools, affectionately known as "Sanctuary Schools." Ewing inferred that the "Fugitive Slave Clause" in the Constitution (re: Article 4, Section 2 and Article 1 Section 9) freed the slaves, which no one was aware of. Furthermore, the March 2, 1807 "Act Prohibiting Importation of Slaves" did not free the slaves. This act banned the export and import of slaves from foreign countries but did not prevent the internal slave trade within and between Christian states. Slaves were still slaves. This act was based on a Sept. 17, 1787, backroom deal that the Constitution would not ban international slave trading until 20 years after its signing. Congruent to the Second Amendment, the southern states were scared of slave rebellions, especially in 1770. Thus, the right to bear arms was against non-whites and not particularly against their own chosen government.
In 1857, the Christian Supreme Court reaffirmed that slaves were not citizens in the Dred Scott decision. Finally on Jan. 1, 1863, Abraham Lincoln's "Emancipation Proclamation 95" proclaimed that the slaves were free. Sadly, in the 1861-1865 Christian "War Between the States" 1.1 million Christians were slaughtered and about 60,000 survivors lost their limbs before slavery was ended. Yes, Christians did involuntarily shed blood to end overt slavery (forget Jim Crow). And the Christian "We are all God's children" bigotry goes on.
