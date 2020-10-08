To The Daily Sun,
This letter is being written in proud support of Omer Ahern, Jr. as a candidate for Grafton County commissioner, District 3. Omer has served the Town of Wentworth admirably during the past two years as a Selectboard member and as an ex-officio representative for the Wentworth Planning Board. His knowledge of rules, regulations, and procedures has been a great service in executing his duties. I am confident that these qualities will be put to good use in his service to Grafton County as a county commissioner. Unlike many government officials, Omer is truly dedicated to the people he represents and the services he renders; he is not reliant on serving the interests of “big government.”
As a long term Granite Stater Omer’s many years of experience in various public positions have given him the skills necessary to operate at all levels of government in all circumstances; feast or famine. These vast skills and experiences are entirely appropriate for today’s dynamic economic environment. Omer is well deserving of our vote and can be trusted to make the right choices as he helps prepare county spending plans.
I am intensely aware, as is Omer, of everyone’s need for frugality especially during this pandemic. Omer’s experience from his years of service have given him a wealth of knowledge and given the chance I know he will execute his duties with extreme care and empathy for all Grafton County taxpayers. When spending other people’s money I trust Omer to make correct decisions, and to spend our money wisely. I can assure everyone that Omer will be our voice in the room when it comes to finalizing the County’s budgets.
I rarely write letters of recommendation for an office candidate, but this is my exception based on first-hand knowledge of Omer’s expertise, attention to matters of need, frugality, and Omer’s commitment to service. We can always rely on Omer.
A vote for Omer Ahern, Jr. is a vote in favor of the best interests of the people of Grafton County.
Francis Muzzey
Wentworth
