To The Daily Sun,
Is the writing on the wall for our Laconia Clinic? In a recent Zoom meeting, all were told that a contract hadn't been established with the Laconia Clinic, but that they were meeting with them. Later, in a recent article in the Laconia Daily Sun, Matthew Glib said, "Meetings were being held with providers at the Laconia Clinic" My hopes were then immediately destroyed by what he concluded that sentence with..."to discuss employment at Concord Hospital." It seems it is not a matter of if Laconia Clinic permanently closes, but when. A lot of residents in Laconia and surrounding towns lack the transportation to get to Concord. It would appear that all of us are caught between the proverbial rock and a hard place.
Frances Woodard
Laconia
