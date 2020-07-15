To The Daily Sun,
I imagine quite a few of us had a good laugh when we saw the headline in our statewide newspaper, "Sununu lays out rules for a return to school." That is precisely what he didn't do. He couldn't even come up with a rule about wearing masks. His "leave it up to the districts" was the answer to nearly every topic. School districts don't need a salad, they need the veggies laid out separately with a description of the health of each ingredient.
I expect that much of the fudging has to do with cost. IN N.H., "Leave it up to the districts" means you want it? You pay for it.
We did get one specific directive and it came from Dr. Chan. If you child shows ANY sigh of illness, he/she will not be allowed back into the building until they are tested. No runny noses, no coughs, no temps. Clearly stated and understood.
This leaves the districts in a bind with too many choices and very little time for implementation. Best wishes to all teachers, administrators, boards and parents! Let's all compare notes in six months and see whether Gov Sununu's non-decision making helped or hindered the progress of our students.
Frances Taylor
Holderness
