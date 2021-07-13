To The Daily Sun,
I am sure many people have read or seen the news about a severe blood shortage. This is personal to me. I have a blood condition that requires frequent transfusions of red blood cells. This is very difficult right now. I am just asking any one that is able to please donate blood to the Red Cross. You could help save a life. Thank you for your help.
Frances Milliken
Meredith
