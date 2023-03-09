To The Daily Sun,

Voters from New Hampton, Bristol, Bridgewater, Groton, Hebron, Alexandria, and Danbury will be voting on Tuesday, March 14, to elect two school board members: one from Bristol and one from New Hampton — these two towns do not compete against each other. All seven towns vote on the two members being elected.

