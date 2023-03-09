Voters from New Hampton, Bristol, Bridgewater, Groton, Hebron, Alexandria, and Danbury will be voting on Tuesday, March 14, to elect two school board members: one from Bristol and one from New Hampton — these two towns do not compete against each other. All seven towns vote on the two members being elected.
I currently serve as the New Hampton board member and am asking for your vote to re-elect me. My focus has been to improve curriculum and increase student performance and test scores. A review of minutes will show I have consistently called for increased emphasis in those areas. Our district also has two critical challenges in process, the issue of Groton, Hebron and Bridgewater proposing leaving SAU 4 and the issues of declining enrollment and aging infrastructure. Our district has had a study done of future enrollment trends through 2032, a critical analysis of our current school’s condition and a discussion of how we best move forward. That could mean consolidation of schools or closing a school or potentially building a new more efficient school with balanced payments.
I would like to continue that process and work with the voters on the best way to move forward.
I have lived in SAU 4 for 45 years and both our sons attended Newfound. I believe our students, staff and taxpayers deserve a transparent, well-run school district that provides our kids with a quality education. I advocate for parents' rights, involvement and inclusion.
Please feel free to contact me with any questions you may have. My phone is 603-381-7988. After 8 p.m. is best as I will be making calls to voters until 8 p.m. My personal email is mattwenfran@myfairpoint.net
