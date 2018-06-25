To The Daily Sun,
Let me first say hello to my good friends at The Laconia Daily Sun, and then say hi to the many readers of this outstanding newspaper!
Well, winter and spring are gone. Bike Week 2018 is history. In fact I am writing this letter on June 21, the first day of summer!
So here we are. It’s time to bask in the warm sunlight of the season. It’s time to head down to Weirs Beach to catch a few rays or splash in the warm lake water. It soon will be time to head over to the Robbie Mills Sports Complex and catch the Winnipesaukee Muskrats as they do battle in the New England College Baseball League.
If you’re a musical theatre fan, as I am, you should mark your calendar for July 5 because on that day, the curtain rises at the Interlakes Summer Theatre in beautiful Meredith for another season of outstanding music and dance brought to us by the fabulous Producing Artistic Director Nancy Barry.
Four fabulous Broadway musicals will take the stage this year, beginning with "Evita", followed by "Show Boat," "La Cage Aux Folles" and Disney’s "Newsies." All shows will take place in the newly refurbished auditorium at the Interlakes High School in Meredith.
We will also have the opportunity to welcome back some fan favorites, actors such as the talented and stunning Ashley Whalley Landroche, the handsome and debonair Mikey LoBalsamo, and the beautiful and talented Julia Suriano, to name just a few.
The company has gathered, the rehearsals have begun, and the 2018 season is quickly going to be upon us. This is an opportunity for you and your family to see live performances by young men and women who will some day find themselves on the Great White Way in New York City. The music is outstanding, the choreography fast paced, and the memories lasting. So this summer, find your way to the Interlakes Summer Theatre in Meredith for an extraordinary musical experience. See you there!
Vincent Martino
Hanover, Mass.
