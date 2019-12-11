To The Daily Sun,
Billionaire Bloomberg jumps in the Democratic cesspool out of the blue. How could Mike think he’d be offering voters something new in such a large field? Think of the candidates as the DUNKIN’ DONUT collection with the collective brain power of a doughnut hole. Every variety of “fried doughs” in the box. The “glazed”, the “lemon” stick turds and let’s not forget the “Nut” job offerings including cocoNUT and butterNUT in all flavors, including vanilla and chocolate.
Why did Bloomberg take the plunge into such a crap hole? As great a variety of nut jobs, turds, and fully glazed options, some with sprinkles, some without, none of them have the sure firepower to take down Trump. That’s why Bloomberg jumped in. The doughnut collection is weak, soggy, stale and OLD. Biden can’t speak one comprehensive sentence without hiccupping. It’s ABSURD he could be president. Way too many lemons, nuts and turds for the voting public to be enthused with.
The irony is over the top. Bloomberg’s chances to win are zero, but his likelihood to be a heavy hand, spoiler in the middle lane for Biden and Buttigieg, are 100%. That helps Trump big time.
All as Froma Harrop and countless other political professionals are certain the surest way to another brown creek ending for Democrats is an ACADEMIC, whack job like Warren. A person certain to take the economy into an IMMEDIATE “blow your shorts off” RECESSION. Warren’s a one-woman ECONOMY VAPORIZER! You WON’T BE RETIRING. Your pension will have shriveled to near invisible. Warren’s stock market will have just plunged 10,000 points in a week. Still dropping a month later, bouncing the bottom four years later. Warren will be Kryptonite to both stocks and the economy.
All happening as the hate-Trump impeachment music plays on with accusations from a mystery person behind a curtain. Democrats tried the first take down “out front” using Mueller as the terminator. When that little coup failed, they turned to their backroom thug operation run by Pelosi and Schiff — a strain of vermin the founders wisely saw coming two centuries ago. They were certain partisan politics driven by a thirst for power would threaten every sitting president. The founders refused to establish an A-B-C crimes list for fear it would be all too easy for the party to see sugar-plumb “crime mirages” behind every tree. Exactly like the Trump farce. To stop that, they established the two-thirds hurdle in the Senate. That assured there had to be substantial bipartisan agreement a REAL high crime of such a magnitude to overturn an election had been committed. Yes, the founders had the hate-driven, partisan-consumed, power hungry Democrats in their sights 200 years ago. My hat’s off to Alexander Hamilton and the other founders.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
