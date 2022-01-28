To The Daily Sun,
We, the undersigned, are all past Gunstock Area Commissioners. Collectively, we represent 150 years of service to Gunstock Mountain Resort. We are writing in unanimous opposition to HB 1078, a bill that would strip budgetary control of the Gunstock Recreation Area from the Gunstock Area Commission and give it to the Belknap County Delegation.
Since 1959, Gunstock Commissioners have had responsibility and authority to operate Gunstock as an enterprise of Belknap County. As appointed independent citizens, we worked with professional management to operate, promote, develop and expand resort operations. In this role we collaborated with members of the Belknap Delegation to put forward projects which kept Gunstock competitive in New Hampshire’s recreation industry. Through good and bad times, the relationship with the Delegation was professional and cordial. Sadly, with recent developments, that no longer appears to be the case.
A small group of Belknap County Representatives have put this bill forward to wrest control of Gunstock away from the commission. This is reckless and dangerous to continued successful operation of the resort. While county owned, Gunstock operates in the manner of a private business. The Gunstock Commissioners are in essence the board of directors. It will be nearly impossible for present and future commissioners to do their jobs without having control of Gunstock’s finances. The municipal budget process simply does not fit an operation like Gunstock, and a business cannot be run at the whim of elected politicians.
Managing a ski area requires immediate responses to unexpected events such as ski lift breakdowns or damage to infrastructure from storm events. Dealing with these events many times requires shifting economic resources from one internal account to another. During the short ski season, any delay in response would cause income losses that are unrecoverable. If the Gunstock Commission had to obtain review and approval for such transfers from the Delegation, the time and politics involved will stymie the profitable operation of the area.
The Gunstock Area Commission, doing business as empowered by the enabling legislation, has worked effectively since 1959. Gunstock has been, and continues to be, well managed by the GAC. If fact, this past year was the most profitable in the resort’s history. There is no valid reason to change the budgetary authority of Gunstock. We urge you to reject HB 1078 in its entirety.
Brian Gallagher, 2017-2022
Russell Dumais, 2016-2021
Stephan Nix, 2015-2020
Robert H. Durfee, 2004-2019
Ruth Larson, 2013-2018
Sean Sullivan, 2012-2017
John Morgenstern, 2006-2016
Chuck Lowth, 1998-2014
Bill McLean, 2002-2011
Howard Chandler, 1995-2009
Edgar McKean, 1992-2003
Woodbury Fogg, 1987-2001
John Sherman, 1987-2001
Paul Rich, 1980-1989
Greg Dickinson, 1980-1986
Peter Millham, 1962-1976
Former Gunstock Area Commissioners
