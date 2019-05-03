To The Daily Sun,
As someone who has ever submitted only a handful of letters to The Sun on a variety of topics, I truly feel honored that Don Ewing felt compelled to dedicate a portion of his rant of April 27 to me. True, it was a busy day for Ewing, and I had to share his wrath with four others, but still, I was right at the top.
The letter from me he was referencing had to do with a way, other than a wall, to more efficiently vet migrants and those seeking asylum, separate from criminals (The Sun 4/16/19). Now I know Ewing must have good reading comprehension, given the vast number of submissions this wanna-be editorialist has assailed us with, so why on earth did he decide to misrepresent what I said and accuse me of not caring if aliens commit crimes? Then, going off on another tangent, Ewing started yapping about the cost to taxpayers of illegal immigration.
He knows my letter was about an alternative way to offer timely and proper and legal vetting to those who truly need it. So why did he attempt to make my letter his letter? I think the answer is in his last sentence.
“Wirth seems unaware that there are many places in foreign countries where people can legally and safely request asylum without sneaking over our border” - Ewing.
This about sums it up from his point of view. It’s not at all about making sure only those with good intentions who want to live and grow in a free America get in, it’s about keeping them all out.
“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door” — Statue of Liberty plaque.
Perhaps Don could start a petition to get this redacted.
Peter Wirth
Hebron
