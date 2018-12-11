To The Daily Sun,
Just a short reply to Republicans about to learn that payback is truly a bitch, (Dec. 11 letter).
Dear Bernadette Loesch: I started reading your letter (roughly 10 or 15 words), and suddenly I knew you were the writer. Your letters at times seem filled with anger toward our president and the Republican Party, in general. Maybe you could enlighten me and possibly others by writing a lovely letter telling us all about the wonderful things Obama, the Clintons, Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi, among a few from the Democrat Party, have done for our country. You know, change it up a bit.
Here's an opportunity for you to write a nice, warm letter without all the hate and anger. Who knows, you might feel good about it? Please do, I can hardly wait, to read it.
Wayne Evans
Laconia
Your just plain ignorant
