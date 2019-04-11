To The Daily Sun,
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the discontinuation of Food For All in Ashland after over 26 years of operation. Over recent years, the number of guests dining with us declined quite dramatically. So, we have come to the conclusion that our efforts were no longer necessarily needed or desired by the broader community. We are grateful for all the wonderful people we have interacted with over the years, both our guests and volunteers who have come into our lives for short or long periods of time.
In particular, we’d like to acknowledge our current list of volunteers: Pat Bradley of Alexandria, Jean Chute of Center Harbor, Liz Greason and Dodie Greenwood of Holderness, Erica LaBelle of Campton, Bob and Judy McPherson of Ashland, Ted Saia of New Hampton, and the Ulricson family of Ashland. The Mark Lyford family faithfully set up our tables each Monday evening before we served on Tuesday.
Shelia at the Common Man in Ashland provided us with many desserts and even full meals from time to time, which gave us the occasional, well-appreciated break from planning and cooking!
Finally, we would like to thank the many people who came to dine with us. It was a complete joy to have had you in our lives, to serve and get to know you!
Linda Folsom
Ashland
Elena Worrall
New Hampton
