To The Daily Sun,
I was thinking as I wrapped up my last letter how much our personal beliefs influence our decisions and hence our choices. I have written several letters recently highlighting two “beliefs” of the political left that in their mind is irrefutable and is the underpinning of a significant percentage of their views.
The first is “Trump is bad” and to support that they spend days reporting on words he uses in public (and private) conversations. Recent case in point is when he called MS-13 gang members "animals." The left spent days reporting that the president called “all” immigrants animals only to walk it back when the full content of his comment came out.
The second “belief” is that heath care is a “right” in this country. I spent my entire last letter to the editor detailing what that is costing the U.S. taxpayers. It is frustrating to me to see no one on the left will engage in a conversation to address that issue. That is exactly why Rosanne Barr’s comment that “Democrats are good people that can’t add” was funny and tragic at the same time.
I have to tell a true story that supports this very point. Last year I was on a flight home and sat next to a college student. We started a conversation where I discovered she was attending a reputable college studying to be a lawyer but her long term goal was to be a politician. Naturally, the discussion turned to politics and we covered past and recent events. She was well informed and we each shared our views on a variety of issues. She was an avid Obama supporter. When I brought up the fact that the national debt increased by $10T during his eight years in office her response stunned me so much that I can’t forget it. She said, “Increasing the national debt is good because it makes other countries want us to succeed.” When I asked her how she came to that conclusion, her reply was that is what her college professor told her.
This student was not stupid. In fact, she was quite intelligent. I bring this up because what I have found in my experience is that “intelligence” has little to do with the side of a political argument you are on. What matters far more are your “beliefs.” My belief is that increasing the national debt is bad because we, the taxpayers, have to pay interest on it. How much you may ask? Well, in 2016 the amount was $240B, or 6 percent of all government spending according to the PEW Research Center (http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2017/04/04/what-does-the-federal-government-spend-your-tax-dollars-on-social-insurance-programs-mostly/). That is twice as much as it cost the U.S. tax payers to fund Obamacare (which is only a portion of Medicaid) that year. That is enough not only to “build a wall” on our southern border it’s enough to build one on our northern border as well. How a college professor could make a statement that “debt is good” boggles my mind as a fiscal conservative.
I write letters to challenge the “beliefs” of the liberal left. How do I do that? Well, I try to use facts so people can use “reason” and “experience” to make an informed decision. I have written extensively on how much Obamacare has cost the American taxpayers, which was “sold” on the promise that it would, “Save the average American family $2500/year”. Experience (and reason) has proven that to be false. In fact, I would say the opposite has been the result.
I have to ask the question if people would have supported Obamacare if the “promise” was that it would, “Cost the average American family $2500/year.”? Please answer honestly! Let me ask a more focused question. Would you have supported Obamacare if you knew it would cost YOU $2500/year? If you answer yes, God bless you! If you answered no, then why do you support it when it costs every working American with health care that much?
The same can be asked about the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act (TC&JA) which promised the average taxpayer making $70,000/year would see a tax “reduction” of about a $2000/year? By this time “experience” should be showing that to be TRUE. Yet the liberal left and Democrats are claiming that it’s bad for taxpayers. A third claim by the left-leaning media after the 2016 election was that the U.S. economy would collapse after Donald Trump was elected president. Here we are one and a half years later and our economy is the best in history.
Why people continue to trust the liberal media to provide the truth is disturbing to a fiscal conservative like myself. If they would just come out and say they are backing a socialist agenda where every working American will pay 50 percent in taxes I would have far more respect for them. What I see is both Democrats and the left leaning media avoiding any discussions on the cost of Democratic policies and spend all their time making claims of the president's unfitness for public office based on his “rhetoric,” Looking at the successes of this president's “actions,” I question the media’s ability to report the news accurately. I have said it in the past and will repeat it again, the media makes up less than .01 percent of the U.S. population yet they “control” 100 percent of the news, and to a large extent public opinion. I ask everyone to look past the “rhetoric” and focus on the “results.”
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
