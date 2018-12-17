To The Daily Sun,
Could someone explain to me, if Laconia has a tax cap, why my taxes went up 24 percent in two years without doing any repairs to our home?
It appears that when the city needs more money they just go up on the assessment. What good is a tax cap when they can change the amount that that we pay any time they want. I have lived in Laconia for over 20 years and the taxes are no longer affordable.
Fixed income people are getting taxed out.
Peter Boettcher
Laconia
