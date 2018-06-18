To The Daily Sun,
During the month of June, I have observed the Democrat message for the 2018 and 2020 elections. Here is a sample:
— President Obama is back into politics. Democrat message "there is (expletive) no one else in the Democrat Party."
— Trump is a (expletive) idiot. He is putting kids into cages. However, this occurred under the Obama administration.
— A Democrat writer stated that the women reporters on flight with Obama were called "Vagiants." Not a nice name.
— Democrat Kathy Griffin attacks comedy star Kevin Hart because he is black and not telling Trump jokes. She stated he is a (expletive) (expletive).
— Democrat spokesperson Robert Deniro delivered the Democrat motto for future elections: (Expletive) Trump.
— Democrat FBI employees feel that Trump voters in Ohio are (expletive).
— Democrat FBI employees feel Trump voters are uneducated, ignorant, pieces of (expletive).
— Like HRC using the subway system, Senator McCaskill (D) faked a RV tour of Missouri.
— Why is President Obama’s library costing Illinois taxpayers $200M? Lots of money to store a Nobel Peace prize and a collection of Jay-Z and Beyonce songs.
First I was a "deplorable," now I am an uneducated, ignorant, piece of (expletive). Well, here is what I am. I stand and salute during the National Anthem, occasionally I cry. I am a proud veteran and I respect Commander-in- Chief Donald J. Trump. President Trump has done more for the USA in 511 days than Obama did in eight years.
God bless President Trump.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
Fox News again.
