To The Daily Sun,
I have read several letters from folks regarding property tax reform that caught my eye. Property taxes seem to be increasing more than usual lately. I would like to share a recent situation that I encountered. Back in May, 2018, I decided to switch my insurance carrier as their premiums rose more than 30 percent from last year. Being on a fixed income now, that would be a substantial hit. So, I changed to a different insurance carrier. My auto insurance was cheaper, but my home insurance went up about 30 percent with the new carrier, but overall was close to the total of the year before.
The previous insurance carrier sent me a refund since the bank had already paid them since I have an escrow account. I met with someone from the bank and put the refund check back into the escrow account. What is hard to figure out is that the insurance went up $140 for the year and projected taxes went up about $100 for an approximate total of $240 for the year. At that point I figured my monthly mortgage payment would go up about $20 or so. I was surprised about a month or so later to find that the bank was stating my escrow account was over $500 short. This will increase my monthly mortgage payment by approximately 12 percent. My property has not been assessed higher. I have talked to several people since telling me that the same thing happened to them without switching any coverage.
One gentleman in a surrounding area saw his appraisal jump up almost $25,000 in two years. He paid the escrow shortage of $500 last year but was unable to pay the $1,000 increase this year and will have to pay the higher monthly rate now just like I will have to do.
Fortunately, I have a fixed rate and my mortgage payment is relatively low, especially since I have a fixed income currently. For the last seven or so years, I only saw one increase and it was only $20 more per month on my mortgage payment. I guess I am frustrated by a couple of things. First, I did not realize that by switching insurance carriers that everything would change so drastically. I am also surprised home insurance is so expensive now. It’s odd how the homeowner pays so much for insurance but someone whose rents can get coverage for $70,000 of contents for a $100-$200 premium.
Regarding taxes, I was under the impression there is a tax cap. I feel that my increase is considerably over that percentage. I recall one writer mentioning the hidden costs of a mortgage payment. I feel confident that this is one of the situations in which they were referring.
A lady from Franklin mentioned in a letter recently that $500/year is okay for some but tough for others and I agree. I also feel that a $500/year increase is too much in any average mortgage. It’s a potential increase of hundreds of percentage points. The average property taxpayer pays for day-to-day operations already. Then, every time there is an epidemic or catastrophe, the property taxpayer takes the burden of the increase. It’s also sad that the current administration decreased tax rates for these corporations that are not only keeping more of their revenue, but have increased the costs of services on the consumer. It is similar to bailing out the banks and car companies. They all built new giant lobbies and raised the prices after the bailout.
I agree that the municipalities have extreme variability between them. I also believe the school budget is a driving force in property taxes. I was recently reminded by a story in The Daily Sun, mentioning how many students from other towns and cities participate in the Huot Technical Center at the Laconia High School. Special needs costs are extremely high now as well as many others. I am now curious how that plays out in the tax scheme. I do not pretend to be an expert in the matters, but these are some of my questions/concerns. I plan on learning much more about these matters.
Scott Kipreotis
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.