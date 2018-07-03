To The Daily Sun,
“Entitlement” is not the word that should be used in regards to fire department overtime. Warren, you used this word to illustrate that we feel as if overtime is a right and a benefit. I personally, after my scheduled shifts (102 more hours per year than the average 40-hour per week employee), don't look forward to working extra shifts. These extra shifts, or vacancies due to personnel using their earned time (sick, vacation and personal), has traditionally been covered “man for man” with overtime, in large part due to the “marginal shift staffing” that currently exists.
The city contracted Municipal Resources, Inc. to study fire department overtime and staffing. The results were released in March of 2013. This report cited many useful tools for both the department and the city to implement to improve services and cost. This report recommended increasing shift strengths to 12 on duty by the end of the decade and running down to 10, essentially not covering the first two vacancies each day. The report cited this would improve the level of service by reducing response times, decreasing fire damage by putting more human resources on fire scenes, and reduce civilian injuries and firefighter injuries.
When this report was released, the city had recently denied four positions to be funded by the federal government. The report recommended the city attempt to re-acquire the funding, which they were successful in doing. When these four positions were filled, shift strength was then brought to nine members on duty, 24/7. We were able to provide a much needed, more adequate and overall better level of service to the citizens. The overtime, in fact, did drop, and so did injuries for firefighters and civilians.
Five years later, the call volume continues to increase. In fact, we are doing roughly 1,200 more emergency calls per year now than in 2013. We are seeing sicker patients more frequently, which require more staff to treat their needs. The building construction within the city has also increased in remote areas such as the Weirs, yet when we have to run down to eight on duty, there are only two firefighters on duty in the Weirs station. When a severe medical call or fire call is dispatched in that area, we have to supplement the response to this district from downtown. Also, the facts show it is cheaper to pay overtime than to hire additional staffing when you include pay and benefits, equipment and training.
You made mention of a population of 15,000, and then referenced our staffing practices. Let's begin with the facts. First, we have a census population 16,464 according to the most recent U.S. Census data. However, we have a call volume consistent with communities of 25,000+, and we handle this call volume with half of the staff as other fire departments across the state.
As to Councilor Hamel’s comment of members living in the city and a “lack of skin in the game,” we have six members (including administration) that live within the city. Another member who is renovating a house to move into will make seven. Out of all the city employees (207 in total), I find it hard to believe that we are the only department with employees that live outside of the city.
The council questioned poor morale and displeasure due to the lack of positive relationships. Guess what? Comments like these, with the continued cuts going against a city-funded study, fuel these situations in a negative manner.
Members are very proud to be a part of the Laconia Fire Department, and even though not directly living in the city, they still do contribute to its improvement. Firefighters volunteer as board members of non-profits, teach CPR to residents of the city, raise money for coats for children, volunteer at the Children's Auction, sponsor little league teams and donate a scholarship every year, to name just a few things (all unpaid volunteer efforts by members to improve the city). Many members volunteer and contribute more to the City of Laconia than to the towns they reside in.
Contracts have been approved for the teachers and police officers in the past years have provided pay increases, some of which were larger than what the members of the fire department have gotten. Compare the salaries between police supervisors and fire supervisors — the police department supervisors are paid a much higher base than the fire supervisors. They have paid work details; the fire department does not. We do, however, cover vacancies in our “marginal staffing,” when one exists, to serve you better. Our members work overtime to make sure the fire department is staffed to be able to respond to the needs of the community. Keep in mind, the overtime is mandatory, and any overtime worked and any overtime pay earned is also more time away from members’ families.
I ask not only you Mr. Murphy, what do you think is genuinely more important? Grass? Or boots on the ground, serving the community and its needs, 24/7/365. Rest assured, while you are enjoying your holiday weekend or time with your family at Thanksgiving and Christmas, the men and women of the Laconia Fire Department are here for you and everyone else.
Jason Griffin, President
Laconia Professional Firefighters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.