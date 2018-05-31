To The Daily Sun,
The discussion at the city level about the privatization of our ambulance services is concerning. We currently have three fully-staffed paramedic ambulances providing high-level care. The proposal to go to two ambulances with one paramedic level and one AEMT level will dramatically lower the EMS care throughout the city.
Unfortunately, my family has needed the city ambulance twice in the past. Both times the care needed was beyond the skill level of an AEMT (I myself am an AEMT). Both times an ambulance was at my house within minutes. The second time there was multiple medical calls in the city and we still received a paramedic. This would not have been the case under the new proposal.
LRGH not providing one million dollars has been talked about a lot. However, I have not heard much discussion of how much money our ambulance service could generate in billable transports. In 2017, Gilford Fire transported 660 patients and had $325,232 in revenue. Tilton-Northfield Fire transported 908 patients and had $462,476 in revenue. Franklin Fire transported 991 patients and had $531,000 in revenue. In 2017 Laconia transported 2,450 patients. Even with the lowest estimates this is well over the one million dollars we are losing from LRGH.
Privatization of the ambulance is not in the best interest of the city and its residents. We can provide a much better service while having cross-trained firefighters who know and care about our city.
Sean Valovanie
Laconia
