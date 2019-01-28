To The Daily Sun,
The Ashland Board of Selectmen decided after its recent meeting (without a formal vote) to request the delivery of all final funds and souvenirs relating to the 150th Celebration to the town. As the former chair, for the past four years, of the 150th Committee and a member since its inception, I would like clarify certain facts.
In 2014, the then selectmen advised the committee that it could not have a separate account through the town, so the Ashland Historical Society, a non-profit, agreed to act as fiscal agent. This account was used by the committee for all deposits and expenses, including the purchase of souvenirs and supplies. The taxpayers generously donated $5,000 in 2017 and an additional $15,000 in 2018, all of which funds were disbursed by the town in the year in which they were donated. The town did not purchase any souvenirs or supplies from those funds. The committee raised an additional $38,961 and after payment of all costs of the events, souvenirs and supplies, there was a final balance of $1,182.80.
Having planned from the beginning to include some type of long-term monument to commemorate the 150th, if the funds permitted, it was decided (rather than a granite bench with the 150 logo in some town park) to donate to the current fundraiser for improvements to the playground at the L W Packard field. If the donation was given to the Park & Recreation Department it would have gone into the general fund, but since the Ashland Area Recreation Association (AARA), a non-profit, was acting as fiscal agent for the playground project it was given to that non-profit. All remaining souvenirs were donated to the Ashland Historical Society.
Fifty years ago, the Centennial Committee had to obtain town votes to disburse all final sums and items as its financials were handled solely through the town. This was not the case for the 150th Committee.
Of note, the Ashland Heritage Commission, a town commission, used AARA for its fiscal agent to receive and disburse the profits from its Squamstock event last year to the Ashland and Holderness schools, without question from the selectmen.
Interestingly, the committee was able to expend $37,778.20 over the past six years without any restriction or oversight by any representative of the town or the selectmen. The selectmen were kept fully informed as to the budget and our various plans on a regular basis. Sadly, although invited, they actually did nothing for the 150 ceremony, a “once in a lifetime” town celebration, not even an email which could be read! The minutes of all meetings of the committee were posted on the Ashland website under the 150 page, but for whatever reason, all except those for 2018, have been deleted by the town. The final meeting of the committee, at which the decisions were made as to the final funds and souvenirs, was duly posted at the post office, town hall and on the Ashland website, but no representative from the town nor any member of the Selectboard attended.
Now the authority to donate the funds and souvenirs is being challenged? Really? After all the hard work and countless hours over the past six years, the amount of funds raised, souvenirs purchased, and the events provided, by this one small committee and it can’t donate the souvenirs to the Ashland Historical Society or remaining funds to AARA to benefit the children of Ashland? How much has been spent for legal fees to arrive at this decision? What facts were given legal counsel for that opinion? Why wasn’t the Ashland Historical Society, as fiscal agent, advised of any issues before legal fees were incurred or the requests were made?
This has to stop; common sense has got to return; they limit what citizens can say at their meetings and micromanage everything! This is why people do not go to their meetings or volunteer in this town. I am proud of what the committee was able to accomplish, the money it raised, the events and souvenirs it delivered and most important the memories it created! All I ask is that the final decisions of the committee be honored without interference.
Jane Lyford Sawyer
Ashland
