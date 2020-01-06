To The Daily Sun,
Just when you thought it was safe! Well, guess again. We were lulled into false hopes with promises from the Laconia Post Office, which have been left unfulfilled. We are back to Ground Zero yet again. Don’t bother to call because the Laconia Post Office doesn’t pick up the phones any time of the day.
Our mail is late for days and for no good reason. The weather is clear out, we have clear roads, there is still sufficient daylight, and yet still no mail. We have missed important notices and cards that pertained to our household, and so were informed of important changes and even deaths days later than they should be.
Now we have a lazy postal person leaving our packages up near the mailbox (numerous times) —right out in the open for anyone to come by and take! We have supplied a box for packages to be placed in, but I guess that drive down our perfectly maintained and cleared driveway is far too difficult for them to master. Our neighbors have had their packages left in snowbanks on the sides of the road. It’s nice to know we are not alone.
Today, I have to waste even more time calling Amazon for a package that the Postal Service said was “left on front porch” — but it was not our porch. I would file a claim with the Laconia Post Office, but why waste the gas or the time, since our experience tells us it will go nowhere. We are now filing more complaints with the USPS Regional Consumer Affairs Office in Portland, Maine — the number is 207-482-7196. Also, you can contact Oscar Reid at Senator Maggie Hassan’s office, as he has been extremely helpful for us.
Best of luck to all! And if you have no complaints, be grateful for the service you receive from your carrier and thank them daily for doing their job with heart.
The mission of the Postal Service, as stated in Title 39 of the U.S. Code:
“The Postal Service shall have as its basic function the obligation to provide postal services to bind the Nation together through the personal, educational, literary, and business correspondence of the people. It shall provide prompt, reliable, and efficient services to patrons in all areas and shall render postal services to all communities.”
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
