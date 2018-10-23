To The Daily Sun,
Please attend the Marine Corps Birthday Ball November 10 at the Laconia Country Club. Listen to our guest of honor speaker, General Peter Pace, USMC (ret).
I was chowing down with the boys at George’s Diner and the plumber said, “How can a little town like Meredith bring aboard a high-powered famous general like Pace to speak? He has four stars and served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.” The gardner said, “That’s a good question. Heck I remember him on TV with Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, who never made a TV appearance without General Pace at his side. George W. Bush was president and involved America in two wars: Afghanistan and Iraq. Issues arose about the use of torture, Abu Ghraib and prisoner abuse.”
The plumber took a stab at his string of linked sausages saying, “Yes, It is a mystery the gen should remember the blood and carnage of the past.” The plumber was an army Vietnam vet. The electrician, a Navy Vet, said, “I think he cherished freedom, tolerance and justice but our culture changed rapidly in those days. I asked “What do you mean?”
“Well we got caught up in the crucible of disastrous wars and ayatollahs.”
I thought, “Yeah, there was no independent moral voice. There was the religion of atheism. In 1973 we got a Supreme Court decision that aroused the deepest passions: Roe v. Wade. The beats, Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg had nearly disappeared. Pace and Rumsfeld stood for self-discipline and self-motivation but the American character was changing before them. It was individualistic, conformist. My parents saw 15 years of depression and war, unemployment and rationing. Eisenhower brought us “Peace, Progress and Prosperity. JFK promised us the moon. These men saw the assassinations of John Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr. They saw the American campus reeking with pot, tear gas drugs and draft dodgers, many hiding out in Canada. Society seems to have gone adrift. The Black Panthers, Joanne Chesimiard of the Black Liberation Army and cop killer, SDS, The Bergen Brothers, the unending war and carnage in Vietnam taking thousands of lives, Hanoi Jane, riots in Newark, and Watts. Johnson gave up his reelection bid, and later a scandal forced a disgraced president Nixon to resign.
Millions felt betrayed by their leaders and resentful. The youth culture took over. Individual initiative and responsibility may have evaporated. It appeared that there were no lasting values, no timeless truths. Their ultimate goals were self-fulfillment or self-realization. During four decades we had an erosion of absolute values.
General Pace graduated from high school in New Jersey around the time of the Red Guard militant youth movement in China (1966-76). Marxist ideologies and collectivism were discussed. Youth was devoid of meaning. In the U.S. military there were fragging incidents and racial problems and near racial mutiny on a U.S. carrier, that forced it to return to San Diego (1972).
General Pace was a Marine Corps platoon leader in Vietnam in 1968.
We welcome his words of wisdom and observations on a world attempting to avoid confrontation and nuclear war. Does the general have any intellectual solutions to moral problems or progressive politics and economics? Does he see any disturbing signs of national calamity? Can he act the prophet, “the harbinger of a coming storm?”
We must remain vigilant. Changing political goals shaped military strategy in Korea and Vietnam. “Winning was surviving.” Today, less than one percent of the U.S, population serves in the military. “No one under the age of 63 has ever faced being drafted.” We are not raising victory flags in Afghanistan or Iraq nor did we in Vietnam or Korea. Political protocol dictated that these not be “American wars.” We are fighting wars without traditional victories. Yet we put American lives at risk and manage the conflict from Washington with strict rules of engagement and empty our treasury and mortgage our future with a $21 trillion debt.
Does General Price desire running for a Senate seat from New Hampshire as a Republican and replacing one of two Democrats? Is the general warily testing the waters for a presidential run? After all he is a famous hero and has demonstrated remarkable courage and endurance in the military and political arena. He understands discipline and lethality. He is up there with Defense Secretary James Mattis and maybe Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, Gen. Douglas MacArthur and Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Come and join us for a festive feast of prime rib au jus , good dancing, music, and camaraderie. The price is $35 per person. Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Laconia Country Club, 607 Elm St. Mail checks to Lakes Region Det., MCL, PO box 764, Center Harbor NH 03226. POC Bob Patenaude at 603-455-0636. EMail rppatenaude@aol.com.
Richard Gunnar Juve
Meredith
