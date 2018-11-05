To The Daily Sun,
After reading today’s letters by Paula Trombi and Steve Rand, I feel it’s necessary to address the false and misleading statements made by them, especially those made by defeated liberal Democrat Rand.
1. Bob voted against the death penalty because police and prosecutors make mistakes, sometimes deliberately. Killing an innocent person is unconscionable. A life-in-prison-without-parole sentence is a death sentence. Everybody has their own opinion on this issue, but let’s tell the truth regarding Bob’s position.
2. Gender identity resolutions — not legislation — were not voted on by the Senate.
3. Per the NH Department of Educational web site, 66% of high school juniors are NOT PROFICIENT in math, and 46% are NOT PROFICIENT in literacy, but we’re graduating 99% into an increasingly competitive workplace. AND we have 20% fewer students, but are spending 70% more per pupil than NH’s peak enrollment years of 2002-2003.
4. Vouchers work for the increasing number of students that don’t perform well in traditional schools — schools built on a model over 100 years ago. Most vouchers go to those in poverty — and the DOE statistics (the Democrats aren’t telling you about this) clearly show that kids in poverty are the worst served by our public school system.
5. Bob voted against Family Medical Leave because unlike Democrats, he insists that any program implemented be viable and affordable. The plan proposed by the Democrats would have been bankrupt in 4 years, leaving NH taxpayers with a $160 million state debt and failing the families it was supposed to help.
6. Bob voted against Medicaid expansion because it’s driven up premiums and deductibles for thousands of average working families that don’t have group coverage, costing $18,000 to $24,000 out of pocket each year before they receive one dime of insurance money. Health insurance is bankrupting working families.
7. Bob will support any legislation that protects the rights of LEGALLY QUALIFIED voters — just as he supports LEGAL immigration. Last election, over 500 affidavits of out of state students were returned by the US Postal Service after the Secretary of State attempted to verify residency. That means 500 LEGAL voters had their votes stolen by fraud. Democrats claim everyone is eligible to vote. Not true. Our NH Constitution specifies legal requirements. It’s not “free voting for everyone” who wants to vote in NH — as Bob’s opponent stated during an October 23 radio debate.
8. Bill Bolton has been endorsed by virtually every public-sector union in NH — without ever casting a vote for or against them. So, who’s really in the union’s pocket?
9. Bolton’s negative ads started right after the primary, stating lie after lie about Bob’s voting record and positions. Bob researches the issues and votes accordingly, not just because it “feels good”. He does his homework as a member of the Senate Finance Committee. If the financial numbers of proposed legislation don’t make sense, Bob votes NO! Some legislation just isn’t affordable and some just doesn’t make sense.
10. Democrats are the poster child of partisanship. DO NOT believe them when they say they “reach across the aisle”. That’s a fairy tale. They voted in unison against a state budget that addressed the opioid and heroin epidemic, would have added 10 state troopers to fight drugs coming in from Mass, would have added 20 case workers to DCYF, and a multitude of things voters asked for. Dems continue to push for sales and income taxes. They ARE NOT your friends.
11. Bob led the successful fight to overturn the biomass vetoes, and won. That saved 1,000 jobs and maintained a sustainable green energy source for NH that will help prevent future blackouts.
At this point in time, with the economy improving and things in general getting better, you see the Democrats increasingly desperate to convince voters that they are the better choice, in spite of the fact that they were in control for the eight miserable years of Obama. Their socialist agenda is a loser, as evidenced by the fact it’s failed everywhere it’s been tried. We need fair-minded people like Senator Giuda in government. I hope you’ll check out some of the above and vote to return him to the statehouse. He deserves it.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
