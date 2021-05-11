To The Daily Sun,
I dread my property tax bill every year, but my husband likes to build and I love to garden, so I pay the price. As a building inspection company, my husband Bill and I inspected all the town properties a few years ago. We found the buildings outdated, crowded and in need of many repairs. The building committee has done an outstanding job keeping cost and size affordable for the new building projects. Although building materials are high, the interest rates will never be lower and will compensate for the difference. This increase in my taxes would cost my family one lunch out at McDonald's. I would rather donate that lunch toward our town offices and hardworking employees. Please vote YES this Saturday.
Faith Tobin
Sanbornton
